Festivus, Trivia, Ugly sweater contest and more at Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Local art museum Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is giving you a space to appreciate art, air your grievances, and show off your ugly Christmas sweater. 

Local 5 Live was live with details on some fun upcoming events. 

From bmmglass.com

WHEN: 

December 4, 2021 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm 

WHERE: 

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass
165 N Park Ave 

COST: 

Free 

CONTACT: 

 Lynne Phillips 

 920-751-4658 

Keep your family holiday tradition going, or start a new one, at our annual holiday open house. Make a holiday-themed glass art project, $15 each, make other free art activities, and browse our gift shop for the most unique holiday gifts in the Fox Cities for all budgets. Of course, our amazing glass art galleries will be open for viewing. 

ART AFTER DARK – FESTIVUS! 

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021   5 – 8:30 PM 

FESTIVUS, SEINFELD TRIVIA CONTESTS, UGLY HOLIDAY SWEATER CONTEST 

Festivus, the Holiday for the Rest of Us, will be celebrated at Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass on Thursday, December 16, 5:00-8:30 pm. 

· Sign up below for our Seinfeld Trivia contests, held at 5:30 and 7:00 pm. 

· Come adorned in your favorite holiday sweater for an Ugliest Sweater Contest at 6:45 pm. 

· Partake of the usual Festivus traditions, such as the Airing of Grievances, compete in Feats of Strength, and take a turn around the Aluminum Pole. 

· There will be Festivus goodies to eat, and PBR may be purchased. 

· The museum is open to the public and this event, as always, is FREE. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GBN 12/1/21 - LOOK AT PLAYOFF PICTURE

GBN 12/1/21 - CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 12/1/21 - LETS GET SOCIAL

GBN 12/2/21 - WELCOME BACK DEFENSE

GREEN BAY NATION 12/1/21 - BYE WEEK

Locker Room: Looking Ahead