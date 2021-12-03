Festivus, Trivia, Ugly sweater contest and more at Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

(WFRV) – Local art museum Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is giving you a space to appreciate art, air your grievances, and show off your ugly Christmas sweater.

Local 5 Live was live with details on some fun upcoming events.

From bmmglass.com:

WHEN:

December 4, 2021 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

WHERE:

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

165 N Park Ave

COST:

Free

CONTACT:

Lynne Phillips

920-751-4658

Keep your family holiday tradition going, or start a new one, at our annual holiday open house. Make a holiday-themed glass art project, $15 each, make other free art activities, and browse our gift shop for the most unique holiday gifts in the Fox Cities for all budgets. Of course, our amazing glass art galleries will be open for viewing.

ART AFTER DARK – FESTIVUS!

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021 5 – 8:30 PM

FESTIVUS, SEINFELD TRIVIA CONTESTS, UGLY HOLIDAY SWEATER CONTEST

Festivus, the Holiday for the Rest of Us, will be celebrated at Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass on Thursday, December 16, 5:00-8:30 pm.

· Sign up below for our Seinfeld Trivia contests, held at 5:30 and 7:00 pm.

· Come adorned in your favorite holiday sweater for an Ugliest Sweater Contest at 6:45 pm.

· Partake of the usual Festivus traditions, such as the Airing of Grievances, compete in Feats of Strength, and take a turn around the Aluminum Pole.

· There will be Festivus goodies to eat, and PBR may be purchased.

· The museum is open to the public and this event, as always, is FREE.