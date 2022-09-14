(WFRV) – Find your way out of the corn maze and enjoy a ton of fun activities.

Local 5 Live gets details on the Red Barn Corn Maze, a new fall attraction in Door County opening in Forestville this weekend.

Details from redbarnmaze.com:

Saturdays 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sundays 12:00 noon – 6:00 pm

The main attraction: The Corn Maze

Find your way through our 10-acre corn maze!

Spend hours exploring over 2.5 miles of trails. Test your investigative skills by finding the checkpoints and solving the “Farm Scenes Investigation”. Hunt for answers to the scavenger hunt both in the maze and on the grounds.

Farm animals

Get to know the animals on our farm

Feed, interact with, and just enjoy watching our collection of farm animals.

Pumpkins & Gourds

Pick them fresh from our 3-acre pumpkin patch, or select one from the main grounds

Games

Apple slingshot, Scavenger hunt, Hay mountain, Corn hole, Bowling, Rubber Duck Races, and more!

Apple Cider

For over 12 years we have been pressing our own apple cider. Using a special blend of apples, it is a taste that can’t be beat! Enjoy a cup, hot or cold, or take a gallon home.

The Red Barn Corn Maze is located at 7125 County Road J in Forestville.