(WFRV)- June is Dairy Month and with another weekend approaching, that means another Breakfast on the Farm is approaching as well.

Kewaunee County is hosting its breakfast on the farm this Sunday (it’s also Father’s Day), June 18th. There are plenty of fun activities to do on the farm like finding a cow’s heartbeat, shoveling fake poo, and so much more.

It wouldn’t be a Breakfast on the Farm without food. With great food, it is sure to be a great time in Kewaunee County.

The farm that will be hosting this year’s event is the Salentine Homestead Dairy. They are located at E1669 County Road A.

For more information head to dairypromo.com.