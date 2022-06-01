(WFRV) – It’s a rummage sale unlike any you’ve ever seen.

Local 5 Live visited the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc where they are set to sell some fine art, treasures, and unique items that may be a perfect fit in your home.

Information from Manitowoc.org:

Subject: Fine Art and Treasure Sale at the Rahr-West Art Museum June 3-5, 2022

For More information: Diana Bolander, Assistant Director, 920-686-3092, dbolander@manitowoc.org

The Rahr-West Art Museum is proud to present a Fine Art and Treasures Sale June 3-5, 2022 to benefit direct collections care and new acquisitions.

The sale will feature many kinds of art and antiques, including fine art, World War I propaganda posters, decorative arts, and Victorian furniture for sale. The hours or the sale are as follows:

Friday, June 3, 2022, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, June 4, 2022, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, June 5, 2022, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

The sale will open a day early on Thursday, June 2, 2022 exclusively for Rahr-West Art Museum Members. If you are interested in becoming a member and getting the first pick of the treasures, you can visit the museum in person to register, call the Museum at (920) 686-3090, or go to https://www.manitowoc.org/1041. Sunday will feature a 50% off discount on most items not yet purchased.