(WFRV) – From ice sculpting to fireworks – it’s the best of Winter this weekend in Sturgeon Bay.

Local 5 Live gets details on the fun activities where you can build a snowman or get in some snowga.

Online auction is at handbid.com.

Details from sturgeonbay.net:

FIRE AND ICE WEEKEND

FEBRUARY 18 – 19, 2022

STURGEON BAY

6 PM FRIDAY TO 10 PM SATURDAY

Fire & Ice Gala Vaccination Policy

Fire & Ice presented with Stone Harbor Resort — The weekend begins with a candlelight ski/hike at Crossroads at Big Creek Nature Preserve from 6-8 pm on Friday evening. Free equipment available (weather permitting) or bring your own. Enjoy the quiet winter night at Crossroads!

Saturday, stroll around town to witness novice and professional carvers turn blocks of snow and ice into works of art beginning at 9am on Saturday! 20 ice blocks and 6 snow sculptures will be on display all weekend. Pick up a map of all the sculptures at the Destination Sturgeon Bay Welcome Center, 36 S 3rd Avenue. Awards will be given out for Best Advanced Ice Sculpture and Best Beginner Sculpture. For more information on being an ice or snow block carver, contact our events director at carly@sturgeonbay.net.

Do you want to build a snowman? Come to Martin Park anytime on Saturday, February 19 for snowman building☃ Destination Sturgeon Bay will provide all the materials for you to create your very own Snow Friend. Don’t forget to take a photo with your new BFF and post it on social media with the hashtag, #SturgeonBay and #NoBadDaysinSturgeonBay.

Saturday evening the fun continues during the annual Fire & Ice dinner and auction featuring Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns followed by the “Winter on the Water” fireworks show at 9PM (show will be set off near Sonny’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria on the train spur bridge). Tickets are $100/person to the black-tie gala and feature a 3-course dinner, Bubbles and Bling raffle by T. Simon Jewelers, and dancing with entertainment by a Door County favorite, Big Mouth.

As of February 15, we are no longer taking reservations for the 2022 Gala.

Destination Sturgeon Bay’s annual auction returns as well to Fire & Ice 2022! Beginning Wednesday, February 16 log onto Handbid.com to start placing your bids on over 70 silent auction packages and 5 live auction packages. Bidding closes at 10PM on Saturday, February 19. This is the perfect opportunity to support Destination Sturgeon Bay from afar! The live auction will take place Saturday, February 19 and will begin at the final Handbid price. If you’d like to continue bidding on a live auction piece, please call 920.743.6246 to schedule an on-site bidder.