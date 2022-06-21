(WFRV) – For a great time this weekend – just look up.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of the annual Fly a Kite fest and all the ways you can take part this weekend in Green Bay.

The Fly a Kite Fest is Saturday, June 25 from 10 am – 4 pm at Arnie Wolff Sports Complex, 3240 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.

Details from flyakitefest.org:

Hundreds of kites will once again color the sky for our 9th annual Fly a Kite Fest!

Join us for a day full of kites and fun activities for the whole family.

Bring your blankets, chairs, and sun umbrellas to relax and enjoy the show!

Date: Saturday, June 25th, 2022

Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Location: Arnie Wolff Sports Complex

Address: 3240 Humboldt Road, Green Bay, WI 54311

Cost: FREE!

Proceeds from the event will help support programs and services that our nonprofit agency provides to Northeast Wisconsin.

Free Family Fun