(WFRV) – For a great time this weekend – just look up.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of the annual Fly a Kite fest and all the ways you can take part this weekend in Green Bay.

The Fly a Kite Fest is Saturday, June 25 from 10 am – 4 pm at Arnie Wolff Sports Complex, 3240 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.

Details from flyakitefest.org:

Hundreds of kites will once again color the sky for our 9th annual Fly a Kite Fest! 

Join us for a day full of kites and fun activities for the whole family. 

Bring your blankets, chairs, and sun umbrellas to relax and enjoy the show! 

Date: Saturday, June 25th, 2022
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Location: Arnie Wolff Sports Complex
Address: 3240 Humboldt Road, Green Bay, WI 54311
Cost: FREE!

 

Proceeds from the event will help support programs and services that our nonprofit agency provides to Northeast Wisconsin.

Free Family Fun

  • Giant show kites
  • Stunt kite demonstrations
  • Candy drop
  • Kids’ games & crafts
  • Face painting
  • Kite decorating
  • Fly your own kites
  • “Running of the bols” races
  • Princesses, super heroes & mascots