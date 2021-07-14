Four days of fun and history at Paperfest in Combined Locks this weekend

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s a weekend of music, food, games, and sports.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers gives our viewers a preview of Paperfest, this year happening in Combined Locks.

From Paperfest:

Paperfest is a free-admission community driven festival featuring live music, great food, sporting events, games, rides, family fun, and much more! Paperfest strengthens our community by utilizing the expertise of our volunteers and generosity of our great partners to bring the community together and have fun!

NEW THIS YEAR!! Four days of fun and history in Memorial Park in Combined Locks! That’s right, Paperfest will be back in Combined Locks for 2021! The Combined Locks Centennial Celebration will be held in conjunction with Paperfest July 15-18, 2021. The 4 day celebration will feature free live music, carnival rides, fireworks, parade, food, family fun, sports, history, and much more! Be a part of history while enjoying the fun community event. It’s all about community!

For details, head to paperfest.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Top players gather for return of Coaches Association All Star Game

UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win

WBCA All Star Classic

11-On Tournament