Four days of fun and history at Paperfest in Combined Locks this weekend

(WFRV) – It’s a weekend of music, food, games, and sports.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers gives our viewers a preview of Paperfest, this year happening in Combined Locks.

From Paperfest:

Paperfest is a free-admission community driven festival featuring live music, great food, sporting events, games, rides, family fun, and much more! Paperfest strengthens our community by utilizing the expertise of our volunteers and generosity of our great partners to bring the community together and have fun!

NEW THIS YEAR!! Four days of fun and history in Memorial Park in Combined Locks! That’s right, Paperfest will be back in Combined Locks for 2021! The Combined Locks Centennial Celebration will be held in conjunction with Paperfest July 15-18, 2021. The 4 day celebration will feature free live music, carnival rides, fireworks, parade, food, family fun, sports, history, and much more! Be a part of history while enjoying the fun community event. It’s all about community!

For details, head to paperfest.com.