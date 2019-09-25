Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge – Oct. 5th

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Essity Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge is a great family event that raises money for Appleton schools.

It’s an obstacle course with twists and turns to challenge the agility and strength of participants. The event is open to kids age 6 – 13. Cost is $10 per participant; parents can go with child for free.

It’s being held at Highlands Elementary School, 2037 N. Elinor St., Appleton on October 5th with waves starting at 9 am.

For all of the details and to register, head to toughkidchallenge.com.