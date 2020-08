(WFRV) – Our area waterways are in for a clean-up and you can help.

Local 5 Live stopped was in Kimberly with details on the 60+ sites along area waterways where hundreds of volunteers join the Fox-Wolf Watershed cleanup to make a big difference.

The Fox-Wolf Watershed Cleanup is Saturday, August 22 from 9 am – Noon.

Bring garbage bags, gloves, and head to the site to check-in. For details and a list of the 60+ sites, head to fwwa.org.