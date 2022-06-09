(WFRV) – It’s a fun, new musical from our friends at Frankly Green Bay.

Local 5 Live was live at the Meyer Theatre with a preview of “Baxter’s: Where Everybody Knows Your Name”

JUNE 10 – 25, 2022,

Welcome to Baxters restaurant, where everybody knows your name! Mr. Broberg manages the establishment with the assistance of the cooks, Pat and Tom. Waitresses Amy, Lisa, and Sarah, keep customers happy with their innovative “team serving” strategy. With this crew of characters, Baxters is definitely the place to be in the 1980s. The restaurant features new dishes never seen in Wisconsin, like cheese and bacon skins, zucchini sticks, and even margaritas. Are they original recipes or rip-offs of another establishment…perhaps TGI Fridays? Like everything else in the world, the best ideas are the ones that are stolen. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, right? It may only be a matter of time until Baxters is called out for corporate espionage.

One fateful evening, Paul and Kasey Friday enter the doors of Baxters. The couple snoops in undercover, posing as customers, to research Baxters. Where are they from, what do they want, and when will their cover be blown? You’ll have to find out in this hilarious all-new comedy!