Frankly Green Bay presents: “Hamilton, Ltd. The Musical”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The latest show from Let Me Be Frank Productions, Hamilton, Ltd. The Musical tells the history of Hamilton Industries.

Founded by J.E. Hamilton, the maker of wood type for letterpress printing. It’s Hamilton the musical meets Hamilton the business with hits from all the decades.

You can see the show at the following dates/times:

Jan. 31 – Feb. 22 @ The Meyer Theatre, Thursdays – Saturdays @ 7:30 pm

Feb. 20 & 22 Matinees @ 1 pm

Tickets: 920-494-3401, meyertheatre.org.

Feb. 12 @ Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc @ 7:30 pm

Tickets: cccshows.org.