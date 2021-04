(WFRV) – The cast from Frankly Green Bay’s My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding: 10 Year Reunion gave Local 5 Live a sneak peek at the show opening at the Meyer Theatre Friday April 2.

It’s a new show with an old twist – read more about the show at meyertheatre.org.

The show runs on various dates through April 17. Get tickets at 920-494-3401, online at meyertheatre.org.