(WFRV) – It’s time to do the Monster Mash.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of the fun songs and humor from a new show from Frankly Green Bay, The Manitowoc Munsters.

Meyer Theatre information:

Remember “The Munsters” TV show? Well, they’re actually from Manitowoc. Herman, Lily, Marilyn, Grandpa, and Eddie Munster receive a letter letting them know their long-lost relative, Ana Munster from Transylvania, will be coming to live with them in the great state of Wisconsin. Upon arrival, Ana meets Paul, a local Fuller Brush salesman who quickly sets his sights on wooing the new girl. While Ana’s arrival seems harmless at first, she may have some ulterior motives for her stay at the Munster household. With the help of Paul, Ana crafts a plan to unearth some hidden money on the property. Why does Ana need the money, and will her plan work to get some secrets out of the Munster family? You’ll have to see in our brand-new show!

“The Manitowoc Munsters” opens Friday, September 16th, with a benefit show for NEWCAP inc. NEWCAP’s mission for half a century has been to move people from poverty to opportunities and economic security, while enhancing community development. For the opening night performance of “The Manitowoc Munsters,” $10 of every sold ticket goes to this valuable organization in N. E. WI.

Catch The Manitowoc Munsters from Sep 16-Oct 8!

Fri, Sep 16 at 7:30pm

Sat, Sep 17 at 7:30pm

Thu, Sep 22 at 7:30pm

Fri, Sep 23 at 7:30pm

Sat, Sep 24 at 7:30pm

Thu, Sep 29 at 7:30pm

Fri, Sep 30 at 7:30pm

Sat, Oct 1 at 7:30pm

Thu, Oct 6 at 1:00pm & 7:30pm

Fri, Oct 7 at 7:30pm

Sat, Oct 8 at 1:00pm & 7:30pm

Cast: Frank Hermans (Herman), Pat Hibbard (Grandpa), Tom Verbrick (Eddie Munster), Paul Evansen (Fuller Brush salesman), Amy Riemer (Lily Munster), Lisa Borley (Marilyn Munster), and Michelle Oren (Ana Munster).

Band: Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums).

Lights: Ross Loining

Sound: Kelly Klaus

Song selections:

Soul Deep – The Box Tops

Holly Holy – Neil Diamond

Count Me In – Gary Lewis & The Playboys

Along Comes Mary – The Association

You’re the One – The Vogues

A Sign of the Times – Petula Clark

Come See About Me – The Supremes

Do The Bird – Dee Dee Sharp

(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am – Nancy Wilson

I Put A Spell On You – Annie Lennox

Monster Mash – Bobby Pickett

Little Red Riding Hood – Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

No More Mr. Nice Guy – Alice Cooper

Evil Ways – Santana

The Munsters theme song

Frankenstein – The Edgar Winter Group

Spooky – Dusty Springfield

At Last – Etta James

Gotta Move – Barbra Streisand

2022 Flex Packages Available!

Flex pack tickets are also offered for the season for $290. A Let Me Be Frank 10 show flex pack is a pack of 10 vouchers to use in any combination for the six 2022 season shows. One voucher equals one ticket. Save more than 20% in ticket prices! Tickets can be redeemed at Ticket Star for the date, show, and seat of your choice.

To purchase flex tickets, contact Cindy at (920) 676-8883 or cindy.rasmussen@pmiwi.com for more details.

The Manitowoc Munsters is also playing at McComb/Bruchs PAC in Wautoma on 9/25 and at the Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc on 9/28.