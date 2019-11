APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re looking for some Cribbage partners, the free activity week at the Thompson Center on Lourdes is a great option.

The Thompson Center on Lourdes is open weekdays from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm. You can reach them by phone at 920-939-3088; they are located at 2331 E. Lourdes Drive in Appleton.

For more information, head to thetcol.org.