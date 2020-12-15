Free Christmas Day Meal Drive-Thru from Father Carr’s Place

(WFRV) – Father Carr’s Place is bringing the magic of Christmas in a unique and socially distanced way.

Local 5 Live was out in Oshkosh with details on how those in need can get a free meal on Christmas Day and how you can donate to help the cause.

Father Carr’s Christmas Day Drive-Thru is December 25 from 10:30 am – 12 Noon. Advance reservations are required. Get more information at fathercarrs.org, reach out with questions to 920-231-2378, email info@fathercarrs.org.

They are located at 1062 N. Koeller Street in Oshkosh.