Free donuts to celebrate Salvation Army National Donut Day, this Friday!

(WFRV) – Set your alarms because this Friday is National Donut Day.

Starting at 7 am, The Salvation Army and Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe are teaming up to give away wartime recipe donuts (while supplies last).

Local 5 Live was out at Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe this morning with the folks from the Salvation Army to get details on the day and some history on how it all got started.

The Salvation Army National Donut Day is Friday, June 4. Starting at 7 am at all Uncle Mike Bake Shoppe locations, free wartime recipe donuts will be given away while supplies last so get there early!

Uncle Mike’s is donating $2 for every dozen sold to the Salvation Army.

For more details, head to salvationarmyusa.org.

WANT TO TRY YOUR HAND AT MAKING THE DONUTS THAT STARTED IT ALL?

Below, you’ll find our century-old recipe so you can bake and share these sweet treats with whomever needs them most.

SALVATION ARMY WWI DONUT INGREDIENTS

Yield: 2 dozen donuts

1 large egg

2.5 cups flour

1 cup sugar

2.5 teaspoons baking powder

1/8 tablespoon salt

7/8 cup milk

1/2 tub lard (because it is no longer 1917, we actually recommend using healthier options like vegetable or coconut oil)

DIRECTIONS