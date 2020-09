GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Our garden owners know what overwintering is, but for the rest of us, it will take some dedication.

There is no better place to go for advice from the Green Bay Botanical Garden to prepare for the upcoming season.

You can also wander the garden for free with this year’s Fall Community Day.

The Fall Community Day at Green Bay Botanical Garden is Saturday, September 26th from 9 AM to 6:30 PM.

The event is free, but you must pre-register for a time slot on their website.