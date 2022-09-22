(WFRV) – Enjoy the Fall colors, play games and explore the community’s connection to the Oneida Nation.

Local 5 Live gets details on the free, family, fall festival at the Green Bay Botanical Garden at 2600 Larsen Road in Green Bay.

Details from gbbg.org:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 | 9–6:30 PM

Enjoy fall colors, crafts, games, family-friendly entertainment, scavenger hunts, and more as we celebrate our Oneida connections! Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Free family-friendly activities

9 am–4 pm

Free Admission

9 am–6:30 pm

Sensory-Friendly time

2–4 pm

ADMISSION

Admission is free to all guests from 9 am-6:30 pm.

CELEBRATING OUR ONEIDA CONNECTIONS

The Garden has been rooted in the community since 1996. We’re excited to celebrate our connection to the Oneida Nation and to showcase their traditions through the following:

Demonstrations of traditional art forms by Oneida artists – Silversmithing, Beadwork, Pottery, and Basketmaking

Cultural Oneida Storytelling with the Oneida Cultural Heritage Department

Buffalo Creek Drum Performance

Ohe-Láku Among the Cornstalks Heirloom Tuscarora White Corn husking – learn how to hand husk and hand braid this traditional corn for drying

Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol Partnership Project – learn how to control purple loosestrife with beneficial bugs. The Garden is part of this project!

HIGHLIGHTS & ACTIVITIES

Explore the Habitat exhibit displays and Discovery Boxes along the way! Activities are 9 am-4 pm unless otherwise noted.

See map for event activities and vendor locations. $ = Paid Activity

FALL FAMILY FESTIVAL ACTIVITIES MAP

Face Painting | $

Garden Clubs

Games

Crafts

Sensory Bins

Heirloom Tuscarora White Corn husking

Food Vendors

The Oneida Cannery | $

Oneida Apple Orchard | $

Heritage Coffee | $

Taco Tones | $

Scheduled Activities

9–11 am | Oneida Pottery, Cindy Thomas, Purple Pottery Productions

9 am–12 pm | Oneida Royalty Photos

9 am–12 pm | Face Painting | $

10 am, 11 am, 12 pm, & 1 pm | Guided Garden Tours

10 am–2 pm | Help the Bell Children’s Garden Grow

10 am–2 pm | Oneida Basketmaking, Rae Skenandore, Baskets by Rae

10 am–3 pm | Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol Partnership Project

10:30 am-11 am & 11:30 am-12 pm | Cultural Oneida Storytelling with Oneida Cultural Heritage Department

12-1 pm | Buffalo Creek Drum Performance

2–4 pm | Oneida Beadwork, Jennifer Jordan, PhD, Jennibeads

Calling All Kids! Help the Bell Children’s Garden Grow

Kids are encouraged to donate any amount from their “piggy bank” to help plant more than 500 trees and 20,000 perennial plants in the Bell Children’s Garden, opening spring 2023. They’ll see their impact first-hand with their name engraved on a leaf and mounted along the walkway to the existing treehouse of the Gertrude B. Nielsen Village.

Give your kid a rewarding way to be a part of this community effort to build something together. Everyone’s time, energy, and resources are important, no matter the size!

Donate today from 10 am-2 pm at our booth on the Schneider Terrace and get a special edition t-shirt while supplies last! Donated already? Stop by to claim your t-shirt!