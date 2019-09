GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re wondering which plants are right for your home, the horticulture team at The Green Bay Botanical Garden are here to help!

The free garden fair in Green Bay has everything from annuals to perennials, hanging baskets to succulents, and supplies.

The garden fair is this Friday, May 31st from 12 pm – 7 pm, Saturday, June 1st from 8 am – 2 pm.

Admission to the sale is free with half price admission to the garden.

For more information, head to gbbg.org/gardenfair.