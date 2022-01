(WFRV) – The ice and snow are ready, that means great conditions for the Washington Park Winter Festival.

Local 5 Live got a sneak peek at this free event in Neenah with activities like skating, sledding, hockey games, roasting s’mores, hot dogs, giveaways and more, it’s a fun family event everyone will love.

Washington Park Winter Festival is this Saturday, January 15 from 11 am – 1 pm, 631 Winneconne Avenue in Neenah.

For more, head to their Facebook event page.