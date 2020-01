GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From live animal encounters to obstacle courses, it’s a free day of fun to kick off winter.

The Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve’s Free Winter Kick Off Day is Saturday January 4 from 9 – 11:30 am. For full event details, check their Facebook event page.

Don’t miss these other events coming up:

1/10: Evening Snowshoe Hike

1/17: Candelight Hike (Leashed dog friendly)

Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve is located at 2024 Lakeview Dr. in Suamico.