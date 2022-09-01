(WFRV) – It’s a hands-on look at civilian and soldier life during the fur trade era.

Local 5 Live gets details on a history lesson come to life, this weekend at Heritage Hill State Park.

Details from heritagehillgb.org:

French and Indian War Encampment

When:

September 3, 2022 @ 9:00 am – September 4, 2022 @ 4:00 pm

Where:

Heritage Hill State Historical Park

2640 S Webster Ave

Green Bay, WI 54301





Join the Redcoats in Green Bay in the Fur Trade area of Heritage Hill to experience life during the French and Indian War. See craft, cooking and musket demonstrations. Learn about civilian as well as solider life.

Daily admission rates apply – to purchase admission, click here.