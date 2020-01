GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the perfect place to be active during the Wisconsin winter months.

Choose your distance and your method at Frenzy on the Fox all ending at the Green Bay CityDeck.

Frenzy on the Fox is Friday, January 11. 6:30 pm is the start time for the 10k bike ride. 7pm is the start time for the 5k walk/run.

