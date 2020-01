GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a fun family event full of snowshoe hikes, treats, crafts, live animals, bonfires, wagon rides, and live music.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary’s Frosty Family Fun Night is Saturday, February 1 from 5 – 8 pm.

For more information call 920-391-3685, or head to their website and Facebook page.

The Wildlife Sanctuary is located at 1660 East Shore Drive in Green Bay.