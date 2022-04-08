(WFRV) – Live music, crafts, dinosaurs, and more.
Local 5 Live was in Appleton with a preview of the Fox Cities Kidz Expo, a free event for families with dozens of interactive exhibits.
Details from foxcitieskidzexpo.com:
FUN: Interactive activities & entertainment for children and parents. Activities include face painting, photos with favorite costumed characters, crafts, balloon animals, hands on exhibits, selfie stations, and on-going entertainment throughout the day!
EDUCATION: Exhibitors will present engaging, interactive displays and activities, making it fun for families to participate.
ADVENTURE: Interactive games, science projects, dinosaur experience, nature adventures and more!
The Fox Cities Kidz Expo encourages spectators and participants to follow CDC recommendations for mitigating COVID-19:
- Masks are recommended for all guests and exhibitors while in the exhibition center.
- Social distancing from those outsides of their household is strongly encouraged.
- We will have increased sanitization stations throughout the exhibition center and attendees are encouraged to wash their hands or apply hand sanitizer regularly.