Fun! For Kids’ Sake: Family Fun & Games supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of NE Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Now that the warm temperatures are starting to make an appearance, you can get outdoors this weekend and help a great cause for the community.

Local 5 Live sent Ryan Morse to Barkhausen Waterfowl Reserve in Suamico to get details on this year’s fundraiser ‘Fun! For Kids’ Sake’ and how you can take part.

Fun! For Kids’ Sake in Brown County is March 13 from 11 am – 4 pm. In Shawano County, March 20 from Noon – 4 pm. The online auction runs March 12 – 21.

Details and registration at bbbsnew.org.

