Fundraiser for DC Habitat for Humanity at the Vintage Home and Garden Fair – Saturday in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You can help the Habitat for Humanity Mission this weekend by shopping all things refinished, repurposed, and recycled.

The Vintage Home and Garden Fair is the current fundraiser in Door County that is giving a new home to the butterflies in your yard. Thanks to some talented artists, you can bring a piece of Door County to your yard.

The Vintage Home and Garden Fair and Fundraiser for DC Habitat for Humanity is Saturday, August 24th at the Lazy L Ranch, 5280 N. Country View Rd. in Sturgeon Bay.

For more information, head to doorhabitat.org/events.