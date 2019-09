GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Experience an indoor/outdoor celebration of the arts between The Art Garage and the Artisan & Business Center at NWTC.

Gallery Nite on Cedar takes place October 3rd from 5 – 8 pm at The Art Garage, 1400 Cedar Street in Green Bay.

You can enjoy live art demonstrations, fine art galleries, make & take projects, food trucks, live music, and more.

For more information, head to their website.