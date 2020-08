(WFRV) – From adults to the kids, Chalk Art is something anyone can do.

So now is the time to get outside and get creative in a free community event at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Chalkfest at the Kroc is Saturday, August 8 from 11 am – 4:30 pm. They are located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

For details and to register, head to gbkroccenter.org.