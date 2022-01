(WFRV) – It’s a big weekend for the Pack so that means it’s time to check in with their biggest cheerleader, Lisa at the Pro Shop.

Lisa shows Local 5 Live some of the fun ways you can show off your green and gold whether you’re going to the game or watching at home.

The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.