MANAWA, Wis. (WFRV) – From crafts to a Christmas ball, there are fun activities for all ages in downtown Manawa on Saturday.

Local 5 Live’s Dena Holtz is live in Manawa talking about their upcoming festivities called Miracle on Bridge Street. There will be plenty to do Saturday in downtown, from trolley rides to local business specials.

You can catch the festivities tomorrow, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more on their Facebook page.