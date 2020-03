GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time for the Spring showcase of homes.

You can see new construction to remodeled homes throughout the 39 sites in Brown County.

The Brown County Home Builders Association’s Spring showcase of homes runs at the following dates/times:

March 7-8: 10 am – 4 pm

March 12-13: 4 pm – 7 pm

March 14-15: 10 am – 4 pm

For tickets, maps, and more information head to bchba.org.