APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – From home improvements to improving your health at home with a gym, there are lots of ideas on display in Appleton.

The House & Outdoor Living Show kicks off today and goes through Sunday at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, 355 W. Lawrence St. in Appleton.

Days and times are as follows:

Today: Noon – 7pm

Saturday: 10 am – 7pm

Sunday: 11 am – 5pm

For full details on the event, head to homeshowcenter.com.