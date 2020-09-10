Get ready for some football with the Packers Pro Shop

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Is your closet or home ready for some football and ‘homegating’?

If not, Local 5 Live stopped by the perfect place to get you started – the Packers Pro Shop.

Lisa spoke to Jordan about some of the new inventory and all the great deals going on.

The Packers Pro Shop is in the Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay. They are open daily from 10 am – 6 pm. Shop online at packersproshop.com.

Send us your pictures and win a prize from Packers Pro Shop.

Enter the Packers Pro Shop Giveaway here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10