Get tickets now for the De Pere Soup Walk

(WFRV) – Bring a big spoon for a tasty trip to De Pere, the Soup Walk is coming and you’ll want to get your tickets now.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers gets all the details from Definitely De Pere.

From DefinitelyDePere.org:

Date: Saturday | October 2, 2021

Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Details: Downtown De Pere Soup Walk is a culinary tasting and pairing event which features signature soups and select beverage pairings, hosted at a variety of downtown eateries. And, competition is in the air for local chefs as they compete for the coveted Golden Ladle award at the annual Soup Walk event. As is tradition at the event, attendees are asked to name one soup above the rest by voting for their favorite soup along the culinary tour.

There are so many amazing eateries, and we are honored to partner with local establishments in presenting this event. Whether you are a resident or visiting De Pere for the first time, taking a walking tour while enjoying local cuisine is a great way to experience this fantastic downtown.

Tickets: Only 300 tickets available. The cost to attend is $20.00, with proceeds benefiting the De Pere Food Pantry and Definitely De Pere’s many programs and events that enhance economic development and quality of life downtown De Pere. Tickets can be purchased online.

Donations: Help fight hunger by dropping off non-perishable food items to participating locations during the event. Your generosity will be distributed to the De Pere Food Pantry.