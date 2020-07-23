Get your cameras ready – it’s Sunflower Fest at Bergsbaken Farms in Cecil

(WFRV) – The backdrop is in full bloom and it’s one of the most popular backgrounds for photos.

Sunflower Fest at Bergsbaken Farms in Cecil is inviting you to take some snapshots and get in a little shopping. Chad was out there for Local 5 Live with a look around.

Bergsbaken Farms is located at W2095 County Road E in Cecil. The 5th annual Sunflower Fest is Friday July 24 – 26 from 10 am – 4 pm. Dogs are welcome and there is a $2 suggested donation.

For more information or to reach out stop by their Facebook page.

