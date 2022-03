APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The ovens are fired up early every day at Simple Simon Bakery and they have been preparing for days to meet the Fat Tuesday demands.

If you are a paczki procrastinator, this bakery has you covered with that, and so much more.

You’ll find Simple Simon Bakery at 218 East Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton. Their hours are Monday-Friday: 3 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also shop online at simplesimonbakery.com.