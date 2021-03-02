Get your team together & tap some maple trees at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve

(WFRV) – This month you can tap into some fun! Just get a team together and tap a tree to celebrate Maple Syrup Mania.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico with details on how you can take part plus details on the Maple Syrupin’ Celebration.

Your team can collect sap during Maple Syrup Mania on March 20 from 9 – 11 am, cost is $25/team. To register call 920-434-2824.

The Maple Syrupin’ Celebration is March 27 from 9 am – Noon, cost is $5/person, no cost for children under two. Register at 920-434-2824.

For more information on Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, head to their website.