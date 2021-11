(WFRV) – It’s an hour workout that will last for years – because all you have to do is ‘Sweat for a Vet’ and you’ll make a difference for a local program that trains service dogs.

Local 5 Live got details on the event and how you can get involved.

Sweat for a Vet is Thursday, November 4 from 6:30 – 7:30 am at Oshkosh North High School, 1100 W. Smith Avenue, Enter at Door #20, park in the East Lot.

For details, head to communitiesonhs.org and gotyoursixk9s.org.