Getting a look at the Washed Ashore exhibit at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Trash becomes treasure with a new exhibit at the Green Bay Botanical Garden.

It’s called Washed Ashore and Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was at the Botanical Garden to talk about how the art has a message about plastic pollution.

There are eight, larger-than-life sculptures of marine animals made from trash and debris washed up from bodies of water. A new sculpture called Stanley the Sturgeon highlights how plastic pollution affects the Great Lakes region.

You can go see the Washed Ashore exhibit starting Saturday, May 8 through August 31 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and September 1 through 26 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

