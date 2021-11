(WFRV) – Tonight’s the big night, the 50th Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade and no matter if you’re going to watch in person or stay at home, there’s plenty you’ll get to see.

Local 5’s Jordan Lamers joined some of the Parade Committee members to give a preview of the parade and ways you can help St. Joe’s Food Pantry tonight as well.

The festivities start at 7 p.m. tonight. You can join in on the fun in Downtown Appleton or watch it on WFRV Local 5, both on-air and online.