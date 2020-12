OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For generations, Christmas wasn’t Christmas without a treat from Oaks Candy Corner in Oshkosh.

Whether it’s a tradition for your family, or one your looking to start, just roll down your windows and follow the scent of chocolate.

Oaks Candy Corner is located at 1200 Oregon Street in Oshkosh. They are open today until 4PM.

You can also shop online at oakscandy.com and on Facebook.