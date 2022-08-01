(WFRV) – From glass blowing to take-home projects, it’s all about a beautiful art medium.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a new event in Neenah where it’s not just glass art, but glass art experiences is the focus of a new festival.

The Glass Arts Festival at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is Saturday, August 13 from 10 am – 5 pm, 165 N. Park Avenue in Neenah.

Details from bmmglass.com:

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass announces the launch of the new, mission-based GLASS Arts Festival on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM.

“GLASS,” which stands for Glass Lakefront Show and Sale is an inaugural event to be held on the museum grounds at 165 N. Park Ave, Neenah, WI 54956. It replaces the former museum-sponsored arts festival which took place in Riverside Park for 45 years. The festival now centers on the museum’s mission: glass art and glass art experiences. Providing distinction from other art festivals in the area, this fun-filled, admission-free community event will support glass artists, collectors, and enthusiasts, as well as our vendor partners and greater community with a new experience celebrating everything glass.

In addition to the best in glass art, visitors will enjoy live music, artisan food and beverages, a university art students’ marketplace, children’s art activities, and glass blowing demonstrations, along with the local and regional artists selling their work. The museum will be open, as always, admission free. The event is designed to attract glass collectors, and weekend travelers from beyond the Fox Cities and Wisconsin for this new and innovative event.