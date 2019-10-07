Goodwill NCW: The original Halloween Headquarters

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – For decades, Goodwill NCW has been the go-to place for Halloween deals.

They have costume consultants to help you pull together a perfect, one-of-a-kind look from their donated treasures or you can choose from their ready-to-wear costumes.

Goodwill has everything you need for the season, including home décor, party decorations, and items for your yard to show the holiday spirit.

They are open Fridays – Sundays and daily beginning October 18th. For more information, head to goodwillncw.org.

