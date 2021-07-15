Grab your dancing shoes this weekend, it’s Pulaski Polka Days!

(WFRV) – Grab your dancing partner or find one there, Jordan Lamers is live in Pulaski where the band is just tuning up for Polka Days.

Admission Tickets are available at the gates.  No advanced admission tickets available.

Pulaski Polka Days is an annual polka festival that lasts four days in Pulaski, Wisconsin. Pulaski Polka Days brings thousands of visitors each year from all over the world to hear some of the best polka music in the world.

Souvenir Stand will be available to get your Pulaski Polka Day’s T-shirts, hats, can koozies, and kids toys.

Pulaski Polka Days runs July 15, 16, 17, & 18 in 2021

For full details, head to pulaskipolkadays.com.

