GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity’s fundraiser, RePurpose for a Reason gives the public the opportunity to get some great repurposed items and the money raised goes back to Habitat for Humanity.

RePurpose for a Reason is Thursday, November 14 from 6 – 8 pm at Badger State Brewing Company located at 990 Tony Canadeo Run in Green Bay.

There will be raffle items and live music.

For all the details, head to repurposeforareason.org.