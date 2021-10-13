Green Bay Area Model Railroaders Club Open House this Saturday in De Pere

(WFRV) – Whether you’re a beginner or a hobby engineer, you’ll find lots of fun at a free event this weekend in De Pere.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers explored the Green Bay Area Model Railroaders Club and got details on their open house and what you can expect.

From their Facebook event page:

The Green Bay Area Model Railroaders Club is having an Open House on Saturday, October 16th from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Admission is free. Our 2022 Raffle Layout will be on display and tickets will be available for purchase for your chance to win. Tickets are $1 per ticket or 6 tickets for $5. The club will also have numerous trains and train related items available for sale. The layout is located in the lower level of the Kress Family Library at 333 N. Broadway Street in De Pere, WI 54115. Access to the club layout and sales can be obtained from the rear entrance of the library on the West side of the building. Hope to see you there!