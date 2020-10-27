Green Bay BOO-yah hosts safe Trick or Treat Halloween event

(WFRV) – Get your costume ready for a safe trick or treat event with the Green Bay Booyah!

Local 5 Live was out at the Green Bay Booyah Stadium with details on this fun, outdoor event is save to do with the family on Halloween.

Trick or Treat with the Booyah is on Halloween Day from 1 – 3 pm. Costumes are encouraged and socially distanced candy stations will be set up.

The Green Bay Booyah stadium is at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon.

For more details, head to their event page and be sure to follow all the latest on their Facebook page.

