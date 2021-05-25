Green Bay Booyah hosts Open House, Thursday May 26

(WFRV) – It’s time to ‘play ball’ with the Green Bay Booyah!

Local 5 Live stopped by Capital Credit Union Park with a look at some new offerings this season and details on the Green Bay Booyah Open House.

The Open House is taking place May 26 from 5:30 – 7 pm.

Capital Credit Union Park is at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon.

The open house will include a short program to preview the 2021 season and an opportunity for fans to meet new field manager Tristan Toorie. Following the program, members of the Booyah front office staff will be giving guided tours of Capital Credit Union Park and answering questions. Ticket packages will be available, new merchandise on display in the Team Apparel Fan shop, the Kids Zone bounce houses will be available for the youth in attendance, and the Festival Foods Grill concession stand will be open with a limited menu, as well.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.