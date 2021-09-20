Green Bay Botanical Garden’s 25th Birthday Celebration

(WFRV) – You’re invited to a birthday party as the Green Bay Botanical Garden turns 25!

Local 5 Live visited this community staple with details on the free, family event.

Reservations are required, for full highlights, activities and make your reservation, head to gbbg.org/birthday.

From gbbg.org:

25TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: FREE ADMISSION & FAMILY FUN

Saturday, September 25 | 9 am-4 pm

Join us as we celebrate 25 years as a botanical garden for our community! Stop by for a free 25th birthday party on Saturday, September 25 from 9 am until 4 pm featuring educational activities for all ages, including crafts and games, family-friendly entertainment, Garden tours, scavenger hunts and more!

Visitors are invited to stroll among the fall colors, ask the Garden experts, visit with Melinda Myers and view displays by local garden clubs. Enjoy food and beverages all in the beautiful backdrop of the Garden. Visitors will need to register for a timed entry into the event.

You can also see Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea before we wave goodbye to the exhibit on September 27!

ADMISSION

Admission is free!

Make Your Reservation

Advance Reservations Required

To make your experience safer and more enjoyable, timed reservations will be required in advance. When making your reservation, you will select a timed entry beginning at 9 am, every 15 minutes until 4 pm. You must enter the Garden based on your timed entry to check-in. The Garden will close at 4 pm for concert setup.